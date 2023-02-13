Mining cadastre information management system by December

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is finalising steps to complete the migration from the manual system to the automation of the computerized Mining Cadastre Information System.

“This is part of the Government’s drive to add value and beneficiation in the mining sector and to underpin the sector’s vision to be a US$12 billion economy by 2023,” Mines Minister, Winston Chitando said.

“As Government, we have made a commitment to institute the digital system by December 2023.”

The minister said the Cadastre system is meant to expedite the process of mining administration and mineral accountability.

