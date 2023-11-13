Mining firm eye projects in Zimbabwe

Senior Business Writer

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation, a natural resources exploration and development company with an interest in Matabeleland North moved into mining as it identified an opportunity to consolidate undercapitalised gold mines in Zimbabwe, an official has said.

The firm’s initial investment is at Happy Valley Mine, and it is from the resource that it is ready to build on potential opportunities.

The mine, located 15 kilometres from Bulawayo, has installed capacity to process 40 tonnes of ore per day.

Pambili NRC is a natural resources exploration and development company currently active in Zimbabwe and in the Canadian province of Alberta.

In an update, the firm said it has identified a short-list of gold mining opportunities in Zimbabwe from both its own project pipeline and that of its technical consultant Steve Smith, who was appointed to the role in April this year.

It indicated that it is of the view that the consolidation is a necessary prerequisite to the acquisition of any of the projects, given any transaction is likely to be based on equity rather than cash.

Pambili chief executive officer Mr Jon Harris said, “Pambili took the decision to move into mining because it had identified an opportunity to consolidate undercapitalized gold mines in Zimbabwe.

“The pipeline of potential opportunities would not have been possible without our initial investment in the Happy Valley Mine, and we are now ready to build from that platform.”

The proposed Consolidation was approved by the company’s shareholders at its Special Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 December last year.

In a recent update, the firm said it secured a six-month US$250 000 loan to be channelled towards working capital.

Already it has received US$150 000.

On April 28, 2022, it closed a US$515 000 non-brokered private placement and earn-in investment of Techshed Investments’ ownership of Happy Valley Mine.

Gold production has been booming with the small-scale miners contributing the bulk of the precious mineral being channelled to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Gold is a key foreign currency earner for Zimbabwe besides tobacco, accounting for over 70 percent of the nation’s annual foreign currency inflows.