Mining firms fire up Midlands: Mining investments transforming lives in Midlands communities

MASSIVE investments into new mining projects in the Midlands province, coupled with the expansion of existing operations, are impacting positively on local communities through job opportunities, increased disposable incomes and critical infrastructure development.

Home to numerous precious and base minerals, the Midlands has since the coming in of the Second Republic, become one of the provinces enjoying high-impact investments that has seen it making significant contributions to national economic development.

The new investments are not only driving the momentum towards the attainment of the Government’s US$12 billion mining economy by the end of this year but have also energised downstream business activities while enhancing communities’ livelihoods in line with Zimbabwe’s vision to attain an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Construction of schools, clinics, roads, bridges and other such infrastructure as well as establishment of income-generating projects such as irrigation schemes, dovetails with the National Development Strategy (NDS1 2021-2025) priorities and support President Mnangagwa’s inclusive development mantra of ensuring that “no one and no place is left behind” in terms of development.

Among the top life-changing new mining projects in the province is the US$1 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant under construction in Manhize area of Chirumhanzu District.

Touted to be one of the biggest integrated steel projects in the region, the investment has already created jobs for more than 1 400 people since works started last year.

Plans are underway to construct a new dam, a 100MW power plant and transmission infrastructure from Sherwood in Kwekwe, which will benefit the company and surrounding communities while the Munyati River bridge on the road leading to the project site has already been completed.

At 70 percent project completion, the company has successfully resettled 18 families to pave way for mining activities.

President Mnangagwa last year commissioned Phase 1 of the mega-project paving way for construction works to start. The plant is expected to produce 1,2 million tonnes of steel annually and create over 10 000 jobs when operating at full throttle.

“Construction of the plant is going on very well and we are at 70 percent completion. The development has come with benefits for the community and the country at large,” Disco public relations manager,” Mr Joseph Shoko, said.

“The company is expected to produce 1,2 million tonnes of carbon steel per annum generating US$1,9 billion.

Pushing community development initiatives that include the livestock revitalisation programme, market garden project for villagers, provision of clean water,building houses for workers in Zvishavane town, rehabilitating girls’ hostels at Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre as well as buiklding a state-of-the-art private ward at Zvishavane District Hospital. The mine has also built a state- of- the- art primary school for families that have been resettled near the mine to replace pole and dagga strucures.

Mimosa Mining Company general manager Mr Steve Ndiyamba said their company was on an expansion drive as it seeks to contribute to the country’s US$12 billion mining target.

The mine, he said, has already made significant progress towards implementing the Plant Optimization Project, which will boost production and enhance efficiencies.

“The project is complete and is undergoing commissioning and the results have been good so far. Construction of the new Tailings Storage Facility is underway and is set for completion next year. This will ensure sustainable disposal of mining waste,” said Mr Ndiyamba.

He said the two projects have a combined budget of US$113 million.

“The mine is also targeting to inject about US$100 million into the development of a new shaft at North Hill. This will increase the life of the mine by another 12 years,” said Mr Ndiyamba.

Jointly owned by South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater and Impala Platinum, Mimosa operates on the southern portion of the Great Dyke near Zvishavane town.

Another platinum mine, Unki Mines in Shurugwi is poised for higher production as it increased output to 250 000 ounces this year, up from 232 100 ounces last year.

The mine is also funding community projects meant to transform people’s lives and some of the funded projects are Ruchanyu Clinic, rehabilitation of wards and equipping 10-bed ICU at Gweru Provincial Hospital, community gardens in Shurugwi and construction of Impali heights houses for its workes.

Unki Mines general manager, Mr Walter Nemasase, said the debottlenecking project, which was completed in 2021 and reached optimum production last year, cost US$48 million.

Kwekwe-based chrome smelting firm Zimasco, Murowa Diamond Procession Plant and resuscitated Sabi Gold Mine, have also come in big through increased production and are also rolling out of community development projects. Murowa Diamond Processing Plant’s expansion is meant to maintain the annual carat production of above 700 000 carats and to also economically process low-grade ores.

The local community is already benefiting from a dedicated 33KV electricity line and water pipeline project from Ngezi River.

Reflecting on these positive outcomes, the provincial Affairs and Devolution permanent secretary, Mr Abiot Maronge said mining investments were contributing significantly to the province’s Gross Domestic Product. (GDP).

“As a province, we have recorded several milestones in the mining sector thanks to the creation of a conducive environment by the Second Republic between January 2018 and December 2022,” he said.

Mr Maronge said thousands of jobs have been created which have directly benefited locals.

He said Sabi Gold Mine, for instance, has ramped up production to 35 kgs per month and in the process created additional jobs.

Cabinet last week noted that the Second Republic has implemented at least 7 000 projects, 5 000 of them having been completed since 2018. The successful implementation of 5 000 projects within five years, with 2 000 others at various stages of development, is a big statement regarding the intentions of the Second Republic.

Economic analysts have also concurred that the projects are evidence that the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is committed to delivering on its promises to transform people’s lives.

