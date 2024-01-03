Mining giant Caledonia declares dividend

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

GIANT global investor, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, which owns Blanket Gold Mine in Gwanda, has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

For every quarter since October 2021 the gold mining company will pay a dividend of US$0,14.

The board has however promised to review dividends depending on the performance of the company and its capital investment requirements.

“The company is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0,14 on each of the company’s shares,” said the mining group in a statement.

“Caledonia’s strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the board adopted in 2014.

“The board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with its prudent approach to risk management.”

Caledonia said the relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows: ex-dividend date VFEX: January 10, 2024, ex-dividend date aim and NYSE: January 11, 2024, record date: January 12, 2024, payment date: January 26, 2024

The gold company said shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

