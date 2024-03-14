Mining Industry Meets Tertiary conference set to boost skills in the mining industry

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMPAPERS in partnership with the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development and the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Technology Development is set to host the Mining Industry Meets Tertiary conference from 27-28 March.

The conference will be held at a local hotel in Bulawayo under the theme: Re-thinking the Future, Tackling the Mining and Skills Gap.

The two-day event will explore the state of the mining industry in Zimbabwe and fostering skills in the mining industry.

The conference is targeting mining federations, mining regulators, chamber of mines, embassies and consulates, institutions supporting the mining industry, mines and mining houses amongst others.

