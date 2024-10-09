Mining Industry Suppliers Forum focuses on local content

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe in partnership with CBZ and Fidelity Gold Refinery is today hosting a Mining Industry Suppliers Forum to review the local supply chain for the sector.

Suppliers across the country and Government officials from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and Ministry of Industry and Commerce are attending the event, which is running under the theme: “Maximising Contribution of the Mining Industry through Local Content.”

In his key note address Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Pfungwa Kunaka said there is need to increase capacity and improve the quality of local products.

He said the local players are also facing competition from imports.

In his speech Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Wushe urged finance institutions including banks to assist local producers, to improve local content and promote industrialisation.

