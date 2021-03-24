Mining lobby group reviews constitution

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has increased the tenure of its executive council from three to five years among other changes in its amended constitution.

ZMF is an umbrella body that represents small-scale miners in the country. Chief executive officer, Mr Wellington Takavarasha, said the amendment follows a resolution passed during a special general council meeting held in Kwekwe in 2019.

“Last week people came to Harare and a draft of the amended constitution was done. That draft was ratified by 55 associations out of 60,” he said.

Mr Takavarasha said under the amended constitution, the federation will now have one vice president and not two as was the case in the past and the number of regional representatives has been increased from seven to eight.

“The old constitution was archaic. It was promulgated in 1923 and we have noted the need to amend it in line with what is happening in the country.

“And more importantly, the new constitution is business-oriented unlike the previous constitution, which was more focused on political orientation as ZMF had many executive members,” said Mr Takavarasha.

In 2020, the gold alone sector generated US$982 million in export earnings. The small-scale miners, which has been accounting for the bulk of the yellow metal delivered to Fidelity Printers and Refiners, last year recorded subdued output levels at 9,347 tonnes from 17,478 tonnes in 2019.

The Government hopes that ongoing capacity building measures will enhance improved mining operations and assist Zimbabwe towards realising the US$12 billion mining economy by 2023.

The mining lobby group has implored members and the Government to consider special interest groups such women and war veterans in their mining ventures. The small-scale mining sector has a huge role to play in the country’s economic development.

ZMF recently donated an assortment of mining equipment that included compressors, generators, explosives and other consumables to women miners.

The equipment was sourced by the federation’s president, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya and is being distributed to miners across the country to help them mechanise their operations and maximise production.