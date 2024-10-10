Mining sector embrace ESG

Nqobile Bhebhe – [email protected]

MINING companies have indicated that they will spend approximately nine percent of their revenues on Environmental, Social, and Government (ESG) initiatives in 2025, with an additional two percent of revenue channelled towards community development.

ESG represents a set of criteria utilised to evaluate an organisation’s business practices and performance concerning sustainability and ethical matters.

Companies face increasing demands to substantiate the presence of a coherent sustainability strategy seamlessly integrated into their business model and effectively executed.

Moreover, they are progressively obligated to demonstrate and be accountable for the impact of their operations on communities and the environment.

According to the latest Mining Industry Prospects for 2025 report findings released on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 27th Mining, Engineering, and Transport Expo (Mine Entra), 98 percent of mining executives highlighted that in pursuit of creating a sustainable future for all, they are mitigating mining operations negative impacts through investing in several areas.

ESG matters identified by mining firms include cleaner production technology, investment in renewable energy and reforestation and rehabilitation programmes.

“Survey findings also show that approximately 67 percent of respondent mining executives have an ESG policy that guides their investments and operation while 33 percent reported that they were working on compiling ESG policies in 2025,” reads part of the report.

On reforestation and rehabilitation, firms plan to partner with conservation organisations to protect critical habitats and avoid mining and mitigate negative impacts on endangered species.