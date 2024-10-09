Mining sector poised for strong rebound in 2025, report indicates

Nqobile Bhebhe – [email protected]

MINING executives are optimistic that the sector will register a strong rebound in 2025 with mineral revenue, employment levels and capacity utilisation projected to increase.

According to the Mining Industry Prospects for 2025 report released today on the sidelines of the MINE Entra expo, the mining executives are confident about the sectors prospects.

The report was presented by Dr Caren Pindiriri.

“Mineral revenue is expected to increase by approximately two percent in 2024 and by around 10 percent to approximately US$6 billion in 2025 from about US$5.5 billion in 2024 on the back of improved output and some anticipated commodity price recovery in 2025.

“Survey findings show that average capacity utilisation for the mining industry is expected at 90 percent in 2025 up from 84 percent in 2024.

“Key sectors anticipated to drive the improvement in capacity utilisation are gold, ferrochrome and PGMs,” reads part of the report.

The measured industry for employment prospects for 2025 is +5.1.

“This means that in general, mining executives are positive about increasing employment numbers in 2025 and mining industry formal employment is expected to increase by around three percent in 2025 to 58 700 from 57 000 in 2024.”

Chamber of Mines president Thomas Gono said most stakeholders have confirmed that the report is rich in information and they are using the survey findings in their decision making.

State of the Mining Industry Survey was conceived in 2015 to provide a detailed account of the state of affairs in the mining industry vis-à-vis key performance opportunities, prospects and challenges in the mining sector.

Since its inception, the report has become the main reliable source of the state of affairs on the performance and prospects of the mining industry.

The survey reports have assisted in bridging the information gap and providing leverage for Government policy as well as strategic planning for other key stakeholders that include mining houses, investors, financiers, suppliers, labour and communities.