Mining sector sees significant decrease in fatalities

Nqobile Bhebhe – [email protected]

THERE has been a substantial decrease of mining sector fatalities since the beginning of the year with 79 recorded from 126 in the corresponding period last year, a new mining report shows.

The fatalities are for the period from January to August representing a 37 percent decrease.

According to the Mining Industry Prospects for 2025 report presented today during the Chamber of Mines engagement, large scale firms had 10 fatalities from nine accidents recorded.

On the other hand, small scale and illegal miners had 79 fatalities from 70 accidents recorded.

“Survey findings show that there was a general decrease in accidents for the period January to August compared to the same period last year.

“A total of 79 percent from accidents were reported in the mining sector for the sector for the period January to August 2024 representing a 37 percent decrease from the 126 fatal accidents recorded during the same period in 2023,” reads the report.

“These accidents resulted in 89 fatalities.”

The distribution of fatal accidents and fatalities show a similar pattern, 11 percent occurred in large scale operations while small scale and illegal operations accounted for 89 percent.”

However, the report shows that respondents indicated that from the beginning of the year, artisanal and small scale miners were being trained on safety, health and environmental awareness by the Ministry of Mines and Mining development.

This means the sector is adopting sustainable and safe mining practices, reads the report.