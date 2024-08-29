Minister appeals to mining companies in Hwange

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, has reiterated the need for coal mining companies in Hwange to complement Government efforts in addressing the environmental and social issues plaguing the mining town by implementing sustainable practices.

Speaking recently during the second coal miners and processors stakeholder engagement meeting where various environmental challenges affecting the district were discussed, Minister Moyo said coal mining companies should comply with Government policies and regulations.

He also reminded them of the need to plough back to communities where they operate as part of corporate social responsibility.

“My appeal to you as operators in Hwange is for you to also imitate the good works that are being done by your counterparts operating in other provinces. You may recall that the issue that made my office come up with this committee is that of numerous complaints about land degradation, pollution and lack of corporate social responsibilities among the companies operating in Hwange,” said Minister Moyo.

He highlighted positive examples of mining companies in other provinces that have invested in road rehabilitation, water provision, and food security projects, urging Hwange operators to follow suit.

During the meeting, residents and other key stakeholders raised concern over escalating air pollution in the mining town, largely attributed to the growing number of coal coking plants and thermal power generation facilities.

Community members, including those from areas such as Ngumija, Cinderella, P-section, Lusumbami and Ingagula, expressed concern over the thick blankets of dust enveloping their neighbourhoods due to mining activities and the heavy hauling of coal by trucks.

“There is a lot of air pollution that is taking place as most companies are not adhering to dust suppression measures. It is crucial to highlight the significant impact of air pollution caused by haul roads, especially in the transportation of bulk commodities such as coal on gravel surfaces, which is an unsustainable practice,” said one concerned stakeholder.

They emphasised that the transportation of bulk commodities like coal on gravel roads is unsustainable and significantly contributes to the deteriorating air quality.

Beyond air pollution, the residents voiced concerns over the increasing human-wildlife conflict, which they attribute to mining activities encroaching on wildlife habitats. This has disrupted animal corridors and contaminated water sources, driving wildlife, particularly elephants, into residential areas

“Communities are living in fear of elephants, which are now invading areas such as Number 3 and 5 and Lower Colliery. These are posing a great risk to residents as they are being disturbed by mining activities, which are blocking wildlife corridors,” said another resident.

Just last week, a 40-year-old woman was critically injured by an elephant in Makwika Village while gathering firewood in nearby bushy area. The woman is fighting for her life at Mpilo Central Hospital where she is admitted.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has noted a surge in new coal mining companies in the district, exacerbating existing environmental issues such as solid waste, veld fires and pollution of air, land and water.

Acid Mine Drainage (AMD), in particular, has emerged as a significant problem, leading to the contamination of water sources and loss of aquatic life.

Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has admitted it cannot adequately treat AMD, prompting the formation of the National Acid Mine Drainage Committee, led by EMA board chairperson, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi. The committee aims to assess the scope of the AMD problem and propose re-mediation solutions.

Stakeholders also highlighted the severe damage to public roads caused by the constant hauling of coal by trucks.

The Deka Road, once tarred, has degraded to a gravel road, becoming nearly impassable due to the heavy industrial traffic.

Efforts are underway to create alternative roads for haulage trucks, with interventions such as speed humps, boom gates for restricted access and monitored watering for dust suppression being recommended by the committee comprising Government departments, agencies and companies including HCCL.

One such alternative route, linking the old Bulawayo road to Hwange Power Station and nearby mines such as HCCL and Zambezi Coal and Gas, is set to become operational next month. This is expected to provide relief to residents of Lower Colliery, Public Works and Ngumija, who have endured years of exposure to coal dust.

The resident road engineer confirmed that the industrial activities are putting pressure on the road network thereby degrading the roads with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development having engaged Garlpex Mine owner who agreed to repair the road.

However, rehabilitation of the seven kilometre stretch road is yet to commence with modalities and timeframe being worked out as the mine is presently not operating.

During the previous stakeholder meeting, it was agreed that the mine should not resume operations until they re-construct the tarred road, which they damaged during their years of operations.