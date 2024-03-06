Minister calls for regional collaboration in wildlife conservation at APAD Conference

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ENVIRONMENT, Climate and Wildlife Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has called for close collaboration and strengthening of regional strategies for quality conservation of wildlife.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Tanyaradzva Mundoga, the Director for Wildlife and Forestry in the Ministry, at the ongoing 2nd African Protected Areas Directors Conference 2024 here, Minister Ndlovu Zimbabwe fully appreciates co-existence between humans and wildlife hence the country is reviewing its Wildlife Policy and Laws to ensure that local community concerns line provision of relief to victims of human-wildlife conflict are addressed in law and policy.

He said the conference is a platform to discuss challenges and come up with solutions.

“This conference is a unique opportunity for conservationists, biologists, development partners’ scholars, practitioners and policymakers to exchange ideas and insights on the latest developments and challenges as well as plans in the fields of natural resources management.

“This calls for greater transboundary collaboration and strengthening of continent-wide and regional strategies in conserving our wildlife. Conservation of migratory species and combating wildlife crime requires interagency cooperation within a country and among countries. This requires cooperation from wildlife agencies, customs prosecution, police, and judiciary in the establishment of multi-agency crime prevention units,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said it was important to engage research institutions, financing partners, and all our partners in designing solutions and most importantly in implementing our resolutions and decisions.

This conference presents an opportunity for directors to forge a common front on conservation in Africa and map out the best approaches to addressing threats and challenges to biodiversity such as illegal harvesting, habitat loss, climate change, and the need for protected areas and conserved areas, the Minister added.

About 80 percent of tourists to Zimbabwe travel to view animals in protected areas hence the importance of conserving protected areas.