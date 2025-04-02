Minister calls for revival of Bulawayo’s industry hub status

Sikhulekelani Moyo

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, has called for the urgent need to restore the city’s status as an industrial hub.

Delivering her opening remarks at the Bulawayo Investment Conference, Minister Ncube outlined the potential benefits of revitalising the region’s industrial sector.

The Minister’s call to action comes as Bulawayo seeks to attract both local and foreign investment to bolster its economic landscape.

She highlighted that the indaba serves as a platform to connect potential investors with opportunities that could lead to significant economic development in the region.