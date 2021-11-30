Minister commends new NetOne remittance service product

Business Reporter

MINISTER of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has commended State-owned mobile network operator NetOne for launching “OneMoney Remit” a new remittance transfer service.

The new product was officially launched last Friday and facilitates forex domestic remittances from city to city and city to rural through mobile devices.

In his remarks Dr Muswere commended NetOne for provision of mobile financial services and continued efforts to widen its network.

He stressed the need to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural through provision of ubiquitous infrastructure connectivity and support systems.

“Financial services are a key enabler of economic activity. In the transport sector they talk of a road as an economy, in ICT we believe that OneMoney Remit is an economy,” said Dr Muswere.

“We are proud that solutions such as OneRemit will plug out these nefarious practices and bring this national asset, which is hard earned foreign currency back into the formal sector, as well as ensure that the transacting public does so through secure means.

“Well done NetOne for your consistency in delivering innovation.”

Prior to digital solutions, funds would find their way into outlying towns and villages through the use of undocumented and unquantifiable means.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025) the Government has identified digital solutions among national goals that are aimed at stimulating economic growth.