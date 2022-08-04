Minister condemns rampant machete attacks in Midlands

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima has condemned rampant machete attacks that have become the order of the day in most parts of the province.

The gold rich province is struggling to put an end to machete attacks with at least a person reportedly being killed each day, mostly due to cases emanating from illegal mining activities.

Speaking during the commissioning of Gwesela-Bhalimasvesve Primary School in Zhombe last week, Minister Mavima talked tough and warned culprits involved in the violence saying their days were numbered.

“I am told that machete attacks are rampant in this part of the province and this is bad for economic development. But let me warn you that we, as your leaders and the people who are responsible for peace and security, we will not tolerate such nonsense.

We cannot allow that to continue happening while we watch,” he said.

Minister Mavima said people should concentrate on working on their mines peacefully instead of fighting over petty issues.

“You are privileged to be on top of gold, but let us not let the God given mineral cause unnecessary fights.

Let us mine peacefully and contribute towards national development instead of scaring away potential investors because of violence,” he said.

Minister Mavima urged police to do their job and arrest culprits.

“I urge the police to do their job without fear or favour.

I hear that there are some people who are still roaming around despite having committed heinous crimes, that should end and such people should be apprehended,” he said.

The minister said the Government will engage the judicial system so that people who commit such crimes are not considered for bail and get mandatory lengthy sentences.

Zhombe legislator, Edmore Samambwa said people were living in fear.

“The problem is that when they are not getting enough gold from the mines, they turn to rob people attacking them with machetes.

We are calling upon the Government to consider deterrent sentences for such people,” he said.

The legislator said police officers were afraid to make arrests as the same people are seen roaming the streets after being granted bail and become a threat to the society.

Chief Ndabezinhle Gwesela said, “In my area I do not tolerate any nonsense and I will banish some people from the area as they continue killing people for no reason.”

Recently, police criminalised carrying of weapons like machetes, knobkerries, catapults and spears among others in a bid to control killings that were spiralling out of control.