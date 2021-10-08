Minister Coventry speaks on appointment to International Olympic Committee

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry says she is honoured to be appointed to chair the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Co-ordination Commission for Brisbane 2032.

The IOC yesterday named its Co-ordination Commission for the Games after selecting Brisbane as host of both the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

Minister Coventry will be expected to play a leading role in the build-up to the Games, especially the IOC dialogue with the local organising committee.

She is already chairperson of the IOC Co-ordination Commission for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and was a member of the Tokyo 2020 Co-ordination Commission.

Yesterday’s appointment represents a continuation of her rise through the ranks of the Olympic Movement.

“It is a great honour to be chosen to lead the Co-ordination Commission for Brisbane 2032. As a five-time Olympian and former chair of the Athletes’ Commission, I will always put athletes at the heart of these Games,” said Minister Coventry.

“Brisbane 2032 has an exciting concept which will deliver a great legacy for the region and the country, but most importantly it will deliver great Games for the athletes and for the fans. Working with such a dynamic Coordination Commission, we can help the organisers with our energy and experience to bring their ideas to life.”

IOC president Thomas Bach said Minister Coventry is leading an exciting new generation of IOC members in this Commission.

“As a double Olympic gold medallist and a former IOC executive board member, she has all the experience for this important task. The Commission will co-operate closely with the organising committee to deliver together sustainable and economically responsible Olympic Games,” Bach said.

“This will be an exciting experience for the athletes and the fans, and have a solid legacy fully aligned with the IOC reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020+5.”

Minister Coventry is a seven-time Olympic medallist, making her the most decorated Olympian from Africa.

She has been an IOC member since 2013 and became a full IOC member at the organisation’s session in Tokyo in July, which coincided with her term as chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission coming to an end.

Sixty-six percent of the Brisbane 2032 Co-ordination Commission members are women, with the number of female chairs of IOC commissions now standing at 12 out of 30.

Brisbane was confirmed as the 2032 Games host at the IOC session in Tokyo in July.

It was the sole candidate presented to the session, having already been approved by the IOC executive board. It is the first time that Olympic hosting rights have been awarded under the new system in which a traditional bid race has been replaced by the IOC Future Host Commission identifying and proposing hosts to the executive board. — @innocentskizoe