Minister Coventry to lead IOC Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister and Olympian Kirsty Coventry says she is honoured to be appointed to chair the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032.

The IOC on Thursday announced the composition of its Coordination Commission for the Games after selecting Brisbane as host of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Min Coventry will be expected to play a leading role in the build-up to the Games, especially the IOC dialogue with the local organising committee.

“It is a great honour to be chosen to lead the Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032. As a five-time Olympian and former chair of the Athletes’ Commission, I will always put athletes at the heart of these Games,” said Min Coventry.

“Brisbane 2032 has an exciting concept which will deliver a great legacy for the region and the country, but most importantly it will deliver great Games for the athletes and for the fans. Working with such a dynamic Coordination Commission, we can help the organisers with our energy and experience to bring their ideas to life.”

IOC president Thomas Bach said Min Coventry is leading an exciting new generation of IOC members in this Commission.

“As a double Olympic gold medallist and a former IOC executive board member, she has all the experience for this important task. The Commission will cooperate closely with the organising committee to deliver together sustainable and economically responsible Olympic Games,” Bach said.

“This will be an exciting experience for the athletes and the fans, and have a solid legacy fully aligned with the IOC reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020+5.” – @innocentskizoe