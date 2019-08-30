Minister Coventry to meet Bulawayo artistes

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, will today embark on a familiarisation tour of Bulawayo to meet artistes and visit their places of work.

Minister Coventry’s tour will take her to Mzilikazi Art and Craft Centre, National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Black Umfolosi Centre in Entumbane, Multi Media Box and Inyathi Youth Centre where Indosakusa: The Morning Star is based.

Chief Director Sport and Arts in the Ministry, Dr Benson Dube, confirmed Minister Coventry’s visit.

“This is part of a familiarisation tour that the minister is embarking on. In Harare she is moving around meeting artistes and the spaces that they work from to get to know them,” said Dr Dube.

He said Minister Coventry will visit other arts centres around the country in due course.

“To start with the Minister will visit Bulawayo and Harare, thereafter cascading to other provinces. This depends on her itinerary whether she doesn’t have any other engagements,” said Dr Dube.

According to our Harare Bureau, Minister Coventry on Wednesday and yesterday took time to visit art spaces and interfaced with artistes in the capital with the aim of formulating policies and laws that empower and protect players in the sector.

The Minister conversed with creatives and arts administrators in order to familiarise herself with their work, and discussed issues affecting the arts industry.