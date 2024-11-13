Minister Daniel Garwe arrives for local government strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo ,[email protected]

LOCAL Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has arrived in Bulawayo for a five-day strategic planning workshop aimed at enhancing local governance and service delivery across Zimbabwe.

The workshop, taking place at a local hotel, brings together key stakeholders from the ministry and local authorities to review past performances and set future objectives.

Minister Garwe is accompanied by several notable figures, including Chief Mtshane Khumalo, President of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Engineer Benjamin Kabikira, and Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera. Senior officials from the ministry are also in attendance, underscoring the event’s importance.

The strategic planning workshop is designed to assess the implementation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery” blueprint, which was introduced to strengthen local governance and improve public services. The blueprint requires all 92 local authorities to develop and submit masterplans, which are critical for aligning local initiatives with national development goals.

This workshop marks a continuation of the Ministry’s efforts under the Second Republic to enhance accountability and transparency among local authorities. The annual gathering serves as a platform for discussing progress on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and preparing for its upcoming transition to NDS2. By focusing on integrated planning and result-based management, the workshop aims to empower local governments to better meet the needs of their communities.

The discussions and outcomes from this workshop are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of local governance and service delivery across Zimbabwe, ensuring that local authorities can effectively address the challenges faced by their communities.