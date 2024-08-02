Minister defies water rationing with promising wheat harvest

Members of the Parlimentary Portfolio Committee on Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development on a tour of Marsland Farm in Umguza District, Matabeleland North yesterday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

Despite being under water rationing, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo is still expecting a bumper harvest of about 110 tonnes of wheat at his Marsland Farm in Umguza district.

Minister Moyo is one of the farmers in Umguza who are relying on reclaimed water from Bulawayo to irrigate their crops.

However, a 120-hour water shedding regime adopted by Bulawayo City Council as part of mitigatory efforts to conserve water from its supply dams, whose combined water capacity is at 32 percent, poses a challenge.

Marsland Farm manager Mr Peculiar Moyo told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands and Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development yesterday that if the water situation doesn’t improve and with temperatures rising as summer approaches, the total hectarage may be lower than projected.

However, they are still confident of achieving their target. The Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Felix Maburutse, is on a nationwide tour of winter wheat farms, especially those in joint ventures with the Agricultural Rural Development Agency (Arda) and beneficiaries of the Government’s land reform programme.

The programme addressed land imbalances that saw the majority of black Zimbabweans occupying infertile land while a few whites owned vast tracts of the natural resource.

“We have 39 hectares, but for our winter wheat crop, we utilised 22 hectares, from which we expect to harvest about five tonnes per hectare. “We are grateful to Arda for partnering with us, as they provided inputs such as top and bottom dressing fertilizers, among other things.

“The crop is under irrigation from reclaimed water from Bulawayo, which is being rationed by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa),” said Mr Moyo.

Arda regional manager (Southern) Mr Ndodana Ncube told Parliamentarians that the reclaimed water from Bulawayo, which comes via a canal to feed Umguza Dam, was no longer coming in the same quantities as before because Bulawayo residents are using water sparingly.

“The solution could be for Zinwa to give preferential treatment to our wheat farmers because this is a matter of national food security. The long-term solution to this challenge is the Lake Gwayi-Shangani water,” said Mr Ncube.

Mr Maburutse expressed frustration after being told that there was no representative from Zinwa despite the authority having been formally informed and invited to be part of the touring entourage.

“This is unacceptable, as you can see, fellow Parliamentarians that a Government arm has defied us, not only by not availing themselves here but also at the other farm we started at. It is so unfortunate, but anyhow we will see what to do,” he said.

In Zimbabwe, winter wheat is traditionally planted in May before temperatures drop in June. Before touring Marsland farm, the committee first visited Thendele Farm, just next to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)’s Anju Farm.

Thendele Farm owner, Mr Charles Makhula, a civil servant, also has wheat which he planted on a 29-hectare piece of land. He said he is expecting to harvest at least five tonnes per hectare, giving him 145 tonnes in total harvest.

“I got this farm under the land reform programme in 2006.

Every year we grow two types of crops, wheat and maize, and as for maize, we usually harvest about 120 tonnes,” said Mr Makhula.

He encouraged other land beneficiaries, especially those who got commercial farms, to fully utilise their farms and support Government efforts to achieve total food security.

“Farmers must contribute to the nation’s Vision 2030, which is that of achieving an upper middle-income economy.

If we all dedicate ourselves to utilising the land we were given, we will be able to be self-sustaining in many ways, including creating employment for our people instead of always exporting labour to other countries,” said Mr Makhula, who is also in a joint venture with Arda.

Commenting on the state of the two farms, Mr Maburutse said it was a clear and undisputed sign of the land reform programme’s success.

“What we have witnessed today is a success story, no doubt about that, and we are therefore encouraging other farmers, especially Government employees who were given land for farming, to copy what we have just seen here.

“Zimbabwe will never be the same again. It means the country will be able to feed itself and create employment in communities. As a committee, we are happy,” he said.

At a national level, the Government expects to harvest about 600 000 tonnes of the cereal from the 120 000 hectares under winter cropping, against a national consumption rate of 360 000 tonnes per annum.