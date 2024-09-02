Minister donates tonnes of mealie meal to hospitals

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (middle) alongside Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu (left) presents a donation of mealie meal to Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Andrew Muza at Plumtree District Hospital

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

MATABELELAND South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, on Friday handed over a donation of three tonnes of mealie meal she sourced for district hospitals in the province to improve food supplies.

The consignment was handed over to the Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Officer, Dr Andrew Muza, during a brief event at Plumtree District Hospital.

In her remarks, Dr Ndlovu appealed to medical officials in the province to timeously inform Government of any critical food or medical supply shortages for speedy interventions.

“I want to urgent you to speak out on any shortages that you may have, be it medical or food issues.

“I must not hear these things through WhatsApp groups, no! Come directly to me and timeously too,” said Dr Ndlovu.

“I am a minister remember, so if you inform me of these shortages I will approach my counterpart, the Minister of Health and Child Care, as well as other stakeholders and offices.”

Minister Ndlovu said in line with President Mnangagwa’s call for all Zimbabweans to contribute to national development, the diaspora community from Matabeleland South should support local transformational programmes including assisting hospitals.

“Our children in the diaspora must also come on board and assist in making sure our hospitals are functioning well,” said the minister.

Dr Muza paid tribute to Dr Ndlovu saying her support will go a long way in alleviating the plight of patients and that of the hospitals in the district whose budgets are always strained.

“This is so kind from the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Ndlovu. This mealie meal will be distributed to all our district hospitals in the province as we make sure that no one and no place is left behind,” he said.

“Hospitals will now be able to channel the budget they had put for the purchase of mealie meal to other critical items that they need.”

A member of the Plumtree business community, Mr John Noble, also thanked Minister Ndlovu for sourcing the timely donation.

“As business, we too have been making handouts to Plumtree Hospital here and now and seeing leaders like the minister doing, it excites us and we want to thank her so much for this,” said Mr Noble.