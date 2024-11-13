Minister Garwe calls for unity and action at local government workshop

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

MINISTER of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, delivered a compelling keynote address today at the strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo, expressing his gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his reassignment to the ministry.

In his speech, Minister Garwe urged participants to rally behind the President’s call to abandon the silo mentality and work collaboratively across sectors.

He said the workshop offers a crucial opportunity for the ministry to evaluate its past performance and formulate actionable plans for the upcoming year.

The Minister acknowledged the vital role local authorities play in service delivery and stressed the need to empower them to meet the evolving needs of their communities.

“Gone are the days when strategic planning workshops were mere talk shows,” Garwe stated. He insisted on strict adherence to the resolutions made during the workshop, underscoring a commitment to turning discussions into tangible outcomes.

Minister Garwe expressed confidence that the workshop would yield valuable insights and innovative ideas. He called for unity among all stakeholders, urging them to work together for the common goal of enhancing service delivery.

In a poignant finish, he referenced a biblical verse from Nehemiah Chapter 2, verse 13, as a reminder of the strength of collective effort.

The strategic planning workshop is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to align its objectives with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the broader Vision 2030 initiative. As Zimbabwe aims to transform into an upper middle-income economy by 2030, the ministry recognizes the importance of effective local governance and community engagement.

Minister Garwe’s address aligns with President Mnangagwa’s vision for a cohesive and responsive Government. The outcomes of the workshop are anticipated to play a significant role in shaping the strategies that local authorities will implement to improve service delivery across the nation.