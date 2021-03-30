Minister Mangaliso urges people to rally behind Plumtree artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu who is also the legislator for Bulilima East constituency has called on the nation to support the immense art talent from the border town of Plumtree.

Minister Ndlovu who has been consistently promoting arts, sports and culture in his area made the remarks on a Facebook video which he shared over the weekend. He urged people to support the up-and-coming artistes, notably, DJ Yugoe, Babongile Sibanda and the Skool Kids who were preparing to release their music videos.

The minister expressed hope that the videos would reach at least 5 000 views on YouTube within 24 hours of their release in order to encourage the artistes.

“My name is Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu, the Member of Parliament of Bulilima East constituency and also the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry. I’m here talking to you as a proud child of Plumtree, where the children are doing wonders in the arts industry.

“We have DJ Yugoe joining hands with Babongile Sibanda and releasing a video very soon. This video will be available on YouTube and other social media platforms. We also have children who were Grade 7s at Alan Redfern who have released their second video.”

“Why don’t you join me and view these videos on YouTube. Our target is to have 5 000 views in less than 24 hours of release so that we uplift our upcoming talent and promote arts in Plumtree. From wherever we’ll be, let’s share these handles so that many people view the beauty. I thank you,” said the minister.

The two music videos were released on DJ Yugoe’s YouTube page on Sunday at 6pm. Skool Kidz, a group comprising 13 former Alan Redfern junior school pupils released the video for their Dlala track, which is their second single that features Mzoe 7 and Skaiva. The video which gives out the energetic vibe of ama Y2K is filled with aspiring vocalists who did a great job. Fourteen hours after its release, the visuals had received over 1 000 views.

Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) 2020 Outstanding DJ, Yugoe, released visuals for the track Buyisa that features his Plumtree homeboy, Babongile Sibanda. Within 14 hours, the video had received over 1 500 views. [email protected]_mthire