Minister Marian Chombo tours Mamina irrigation scheme

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Province Marian Chombo toured the Mamina irrigation scheme on 26 February after it was vandalised.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services said the scheme was rehabilitated by the Government and the dam is 80 percent full as it has a capacity of 11,7 million cubic metres of water.

“The Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Province, Honourable Marian Chombo yesterday toured the Mamina irrigation scheme. The scheme was rehabilitated by the Government after it was vandalised. Mamina dam has a capacity of 11,7 million cubic metres of water and is 80 percent full,” reads the statement.