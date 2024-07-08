Minister Masuka Tours Makoti’s Upper Lisape Small Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland

Online writer

MAKOTI, Manicaland -The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, visited the Upper Lisape Small Irrigation Scheme in Makoti, Manicaland, last week as part of his nationwide tour to monitor the progress of the wheat winter season under the Presidential Irrigation Programmes (PIP).

The minister’s visit to the irrigation scheme in Makoti, according to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is part of the Government’s efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the PIP and boost agricultural productivity across the country.

“The Presidential Irrigation Programmes are critical in our drive to achieve food security and improve the livelihoods of our rural communities,” said Minister Masuka. “It is important for me to witness first-hand the progress being made on the ground and address any challenges that may arise.”

During his tour, the Minister engaged with local farmers, extension officers, and project managers to assess the state of the irrigation infrastructure and the overall performance of the wheat crop.



The minister’s visit to Manicaland is part of his nationwide tour to monitor the progress of the PIP, which aims to expand and modernize irrigation schemes across the country. The government has placed a strong emphasis on winter wheat production as part of its broader agricultural development strategy.

“The success of the PIP in Manicaland and other provinces is crucial in our efforts to boost agricultural output and ensure food security for all Zimbabweans,” concluded Minister Masuka.