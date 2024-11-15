Minister Mavetera officiates at 2024 Computer Society of Zimbabwe Summit

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

INFORMATION Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has arrived in Victoria Falls to officiate at the opening 2024 Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) Summit.

Also at the venue is Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo represented by the director in his office, Mr Tapera Mugoriya.

The summit attended by ICT and digital experts from a cross-section of the country’s economy started on Wednesday and ends Sunday.

It is being held under the theme: “Navigating Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Tomorrow” which seeks to inspire the country to “Ignite, innovate and thrive” the economy.

The summit is critical to the CSZ as it coincides with the society’s 50th anniversary and comes at a time when Zimbabwe is making headway with regards to the digital revolution.

The country came up with the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan which is a new ICT strategy that will guide the industry on the specific innovations they should exploit in the digital future, providing an all-inclusive, focused, and forward-thinking guideline that further identifies how the country can develop, deploy, and manage ICTs across all sectors.

Discussions have so far been around the drive towards a Smart Zimbabwe through the adoption of the Internet of Things, its role in building a connected future, 4th industrial revolution, technologies digital transformation strategies for Zimbabwe’s businesses, navigating digital solutions for a sustainable tomorrow, AI and machine learning, navigating the future of internet connectivity in Zimbabwe, harnessing the power of ICT for social impact and sustainable development, the role of emerging technologies in driving digital transformation, digital highways and pioneering the next era of connectivity in Zimbabwe, the role of it in strategic decision making in government and private sector, cyber security and data protection in a connected world as well as the blockchain as the future of money, redefining trust and transparency.

-@ncubeleon