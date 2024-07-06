Minister Mitchel Chibondo: Chasing dreams, sharing God’s message through music

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

MINISTER Mitchel Chibondo, a gifted gospel singer from Bulawayo, has embarked on a global mission to spread the good news through music. Her powerful voice has resonated with audiences not only in her home country but also far beyond its borders.

In an interview, Chibondo revealed that her passion for music began blossoming at the tender age of six. Even at such a young age, her talent left a lasting impression on those who heard her sing at church. “I started singing when I was young, though I don’t remember the specific age, all I know is that from the age of six I could sing at church gatherings. That made me unique and the elders were astonished but at the same time enjoyed my singing.

During those days I listened to Mai Charamba and Mzansi kids most of the time. I also used to sing during scripture union meetings at Mzilikazi and Ihlathi High schools. “I have seen God touching lives through gospel music so it also inspired me to preach the gospel through music. I was also told that my late mother loved God and that also pushed me to choose this genre. God himself inspired me and I felt it in my heart that I should do this type of music for the glory of God,” she said.

Chibondo’s talent wasn’t confined to her church walls. At the Vocal Jewel Season 3 competition in Harare, a prestigious event featuring over 500 contestants, Chibondo stood out from the crowd. Representing Bulawayo, she scooped the top prize, an impressive feat that brought her into the limelight. This win also landed her a spot on the Spirit Praise Worship team, one of Zimbabwe’s most renowned gospel groups.

Her musical journey hasn’t been limited to her home country. Chibondo has taken her powerful vocals to South Africa, captivating audiences there as well. Just recently in May, she extended her reach even further with a performance in Dubai. Chibondo commends her church for nurturing her gift and helping her embark on this incredible musical adventure.

“I have performed in many places and I want to extend my gratitude to my church, Royal Priesthood Solution Ministries for the unwavering support. My parents in the Lord Apostle Joshua Zulu and Prophetess Penelope Zulu took me as their own biological daughter and groomed me,” said Chibondo. She said she has performed in South Africa and participated at the big Crusade hosted by Dr Paul Eneche n Becky Eneche from Nigeria in Zimbabwe.

“I also travelled to Dubai UAE in May and I performed at a ministry launch there,” she said. Chibondo acknowledged facing various hurdles along the way but said her faith remained unwavering. “I have met a lot of challenges. It’s not easy to break through in the music industry in Zimbabwe if you do not have money. I had to work and pay for my first single but it was not easy,” she said. Chibondo has revealed her exciting plans for a future collaboration with the renowned Spirit of Praise group.