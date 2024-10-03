Minister Moyo commissions Hakwata Green Village Project, boosting green energy initiatives in Manicaland

Online Writer

CHIPINGE, Manicaland Province — Today, Dr Edgar Moyo, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, officially toured and commissioned the Hakwata Green Village Project in Hakwata Village, a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions in the region.

Launched on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the project aims to enhance access to renewable energy for local communities and support the Government’s commitment to green energy development.

The Hakwata Green Village Project is designed to harness solar energy to provide power to households, schools, and health facilities in the area, addressing the pressing electricity shortages that have long plagued rural communities in Zimbabwe.

As part of the Government’s broader strategy to transition to sustainable energy sources, this project aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change through the adoption of green technologies.

During the tour, Minister Moyo emphasised the importance of community involvement and the potential for job creation within the green energy sector. “This project not only provides clean energy but also empowers our communities by creating local employment opportunities,” he stated.

The initiative is part of Zimbabwe’s broader push toward renewable energy, aiming to increase the share of green energy in the national grid.

With ongoing challenges related to traditional power supply, the Hakwata Green Village Project represents a critical step in ensuring energy security and sustainability for future generations.