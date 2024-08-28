Minister Moyo officially opens Cossasa Games

Innocent Kurira – [email protected]

THE Confederation of Schools Sport Association of Southern Africa (Cossasa) Championships kicked off in Bulawayo yesterday with the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo stressing the significance of the Games in the education system.

Moyo was the guest of hounor during the Game’s opening ceremony at White City Stadium yesterday.

The games which run till tomorrow feature four countries which are hosts Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Malawi were expected to be part of the Games but did not turn up despite holding the technical portfolio in Cossasa.

The teams will compete in football, handball, basketball, netball and volleyball for Under-15s (boys and girls) as well as Under-18s.

In his key note address, Moyo said the Games teach learners a host of life lessons.

“The Cossasa Games are very significant in our education system as they provide opportunities for pupils to explore their interests beyond the confines of traditional classroom learning. They allow them to develop essential skills such as teamwork, communication and leadership. Sports play a vital role in holistic development of children and provide a platform for pupils to showcase their athletic abilities. Through participation in sporting events, pupils learn valuable lessons about discipline, perseverance and sportsmanship. They also develop physical fitness and mental resilience,” said Moyo.

“The Cossasa Games recogniSe the importance of promoting the highlighted attributes among pupils for them to be able to fully contribute to the national development for socio-economic transformation. These Games are not only for pupils to display their abilities but also an occasion for them to interact and appreciate cultural diversity. They are more than just competition, they represent an opportunity for our pupils to engage in healthy competition,” Moyo added.

The competition is being held under the theme “Drug free champions winning in sports and life” and Moyo also spoke on the drugs issue.

“Indeed none of our member countries in the Cossasa family has been sparred by this evil of drug and substance abuse. We call upon all our athletes from the region to shun drugs and substances. Many athletes have shattered their dreams and lost opportunities,” said Moyo.

Cossasa president Arthur Maphosa also weighed in on the issue of drug and substance and drug abuse among the youth.

“This theme reminds us that true champions are not only those who win medals but also those who overcome life’s challenges without resorting to drugs. I wish all the athletes the best in this competition,” said Maphosa.

Netball, athletics, football (final) and volleyball (final) will also take place at White City Stadium.