Minister Mthuli Ncube lauds private sector partnership in Bulawayo Students Accommodation City

Nqobile Bhebhe

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube praised the collaboration between Government and the private sector in the establishment of the Bulawayo Students Accommodation City complex. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof Ncube emphasised the importance of quality accommodation in fostering a conducive learning environment, saying: “Quality education goes hand in hand with equally quality accommodation.”

The new facility is set to benefit a diverse student population, with statistics revealing that 60 percent of its occupants are female students, while 40 percent are male. Notably, 60 percent of the residents hail from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), underscoring the complex’s significance for local tertiary education.

In his address, Professor Ncube urged the private sector to consider replicating this successful model at other higher learning institutions across the country, advocating for a broader commitment to improving student living conditions. This initiative is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational infrastructure and support academic excellence in Zimbabwe.