Minister Mthuli Ncube to lead Zimbabwean delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

Nqobile Bhebhe [email protected]

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will lead a Zimbabwean delegation to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24.

This year’s theme is ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.’

Speaking on X on Thursday, Prof Ncube said he is attending the meeting also as chairman of African Finance ministers.

“Being Minister of Finance, this year I am also the chairman of the committee of Finance ministers for the whole of Africa, so I also carry that continental mandate.

“We are also the chair of SADC, we are also the voice of SADC, and we carry the burden of the whole continent.”

The Annual Meeting 2025 convenes global leaders to address key global and regional challenges.

These include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

Prof Ncube said he will be presiding over a session a ceremony on investment into a three start-ups noting that the national venture fund is now in full operational.