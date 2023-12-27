Minister Mugadza commissions Chikwizi clinic

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Misheck Mugadza, has commissioned the newly built Chikwizi Clinic.

He commissioned the primary health facility on 20 December

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said the clinic would aid residents who previously had to travel nearly 15km to reach Nyanyadzi clinic.

Minister Mugadza said the construction of Chikwizi Clinic was made possible through a collaborative effort between Miracle Mission and the Chimanimani Rural District Council.