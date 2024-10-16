Minister Munzverengwi commissions devolution-funded projects in Hwedza District

Online Writer

HWEDZA, October 14, 2024 — Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Appolonia Munzverengwi, has officially commissioned several devolution-funded projects in Hwedza district aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and educational facilities.

Among the key projects inaugurated are a new classroom block for Guruuswa Secondary School in Ward 1 and another for Tongogara Secondary School.

Additionally, the minister announced the completion of staff accommodation for teachers in Ward 4 and a new flea market in Hwedza Ward 15, which is expected to boost local commerce and provide vendors with better trading facilities.



These initiatives are part of the Government’s broader National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which emphasises community development and the equitable distribution of resources across provinces.

Minister Munzverengwi highlighted the importance of these projects in improving educational outcomes and supporting local economic activities.



The commissioning of the projects reflects the Government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through devolution, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to meet the needs of local communities