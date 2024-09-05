Minister Muswere engages new BAZ Board, prioritises quality local content and investment in broadcasting

Online Writer

IN a significant move for the broadcasting sector, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere convened a meeting today with the newly appointed Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) Board.



During the meeting, he outlined key priorities aimed at enhancing the industry’s contribution to national culture and economy.

Dr Muswere emphasized the importance of catalysing the production of high-quality local content, which is essential for showcasing Zimbabwean stories and culture.

He stressed that broadcasting must serve the diverse needs and interests of all Zimbabweans, ensuring inclusivity and representation.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted the need to create a conducive environment that attracts both local and international investment in the broadcasting industry. This focus on investment is crucial for fostering growth and innovation in Zimbabwe’s media landscape, encouraging new players to enter the market and enhancing overall competition.

The BAZ Board is now tasked with implementing these objectives, which are expected to play a pivotal role in the evolution of Zimbabwe’s broadcasting framework.