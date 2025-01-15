Minister Muswere highlights importance of information systems for National Security at Zimbabwe National Defence University

Online Writer

TODAY, the Minister of Information, publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, delivered a significant lecture at the Zimbabwe National Defence University in Harare, titled “The Evolution of Information Systems and its Impact on National Security.”

The event underscores the growing recognition of the role that information systems play in safeguarding national interests.

During his address, Dr Muswere emphasised the need for African nations to take ownership and control of their information systems. He argued that a modern regulatory framework is essential for effectively managing these systems and ensuring national security in an increasingly digital landscape.

The Minister’s remarks come at a time when many African countries are grappling with the challenges of cybersecurity threats, misinformation, and the need for robust data governance. His call for a unified approach to information management is aimed at empowering nations to protect themselves against external vulnerabilities and enhance their strategic capabilities.

The lecture was well-attended by military personnel, academics, and policy makers, reflecting the critical intersection of technology and security in contemporary governance. Dr Muswere’s insights are expected to influence ongoing discussions about national security strategies across the continent.