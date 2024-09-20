Minister Muswere opens ECD block at Matsika Primary School, promises improved educational outcomes

Online Writer

Manicaland, Makoni, 19 September 2024- THE Member of Parliament for Makoni West Constituency Dr Jenfan Muswere, officially inaugurated a new Early Childhood Development (ECD) Block at Matsika Primary School in Ward 24.



During the opening ceremony, Dr Muswere who is also the minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said the establishment of modern educational infrastructure is crucial for enhancing the learning environment, which in turn is expected to improve the school’s pass rates.

The new ECD Block represents a significant investment in early education, aligning with national efforts to bolster educational standards and accessibility.



Dr Muswere said: “This facility will not only provide a conducive learning environment for our youngest learners but will also serve as a catalyst for academic excellence in our community.”

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance educational resources across the region, responding to ongoing challenges in the education sector.

Local educational authorities and community members have welcomed the development, expressing optimism about its potential impact on student performance and overall educational outcomes.