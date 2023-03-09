Minister Mutsvangwa in New York for 67th CSW

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa is in New York, attending the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The summit began on 6 March and will end on 17 March tis year.

The CSW summit is running under the theme: Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

Addressing the gathering Hon Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has ratified and continues to implement key instruments that provide for gender equality across all sectors.

“Zimbabwe has a progressive constitution for promoting gender equality,” she said.

More to follow…