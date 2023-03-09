Minister Mutsvangwa in New York for 67th CSW

09 Mar, 2023 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Minister Mutsvangwa in New York for 67th CSW

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa is in New York, attending the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The summit began on 6 March and will end on 17 March tis year.

The CSW summit is running under the theme: Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

Addressing the gathering Hon Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has ratified and continues to implement key instruments that provide for gender equality across all sectors.

“Zimbabwe has a progressive constitution for promoting gender equality,” she said.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting