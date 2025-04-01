Minister Mutsvangwa leads Zimbabwean entrepreneurs on weeklong China tour

Faith Ndlovu

THE Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa, is leading a delegation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on a weeklong observation tour in Beijing, China.

The visit aims to explore opportunities for Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in the East Asian country.

Minister Mutsvangwa is accompanied by senior ministry officials and National Handcraft Center Board Chairperson, Sandra Ndebele.

“Since the beginning of the tour, the delegation has met with Chinese women entrepreneurs and learned about available opportunities to export their products, enter the Chinese market, and establish joint partnerships between Zimbabwean and Chinese businesspeople,” the Ministry said in a statement.

SMEs are playing a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing to the Gross Domestic Product and providing employment for over four million people countrywide.