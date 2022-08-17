Minister Ncube commends Byo artistes, urges locals to support them

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MINISTER of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube has implored corporates and individuals to support local creatives as they are excelling in marketing Bulawayo and the country at large.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Provincial stakeholders’ engagement workshop in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Minister Ncube said local creatives are doing wonders in making Zimbabwe known internationally through their art.

“. . . Of late, we’re actually learning so much on tourism, look at what our artistes are doing. They’re really flying our flag high and we’re so happy, really happy.

“We’d really want to appeal to the people of Bulawayo to support our artistes because they keep on raising the country’s flag and that of Bulawayo high,” said Minister Ncube.

Indeed, artistes from the city have been raising the country’s flag high at various international events such as the Expo 2020 in Dubai where the likes of Sandra Ndebele and Songs of Lozikeyi were a hit.

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Authority held a two-day provincial stakeholder meeting to take stock of the city’s ongoing projects under the National Development Strategy 1 and guide level of implementation. – @mthabisi_mthire