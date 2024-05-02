Minister Ncube donates to the needy in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube on Wednesday brought smiles to the vulnerable in Kwekwe when he distributed groceries to various institutions in the mining town.

The donations were raised through the Minister’s Ball, an annual fundraising event held on Independence’s Eve.

Kwekwe raised US$15 000 and the money is to benefit the underprivileged across the entire province.

Hospitals, prisons and orphanages in Gweru have already received handouts with Gokwe expected to be the next beneficiary.

On Workers Day, Minster Ncube was in Kwekwe where he handed over goods ranging from mealie-meal, cooking oil, blankets, bath soap and sanitary pads among other items to Kwekwe Prisons, Kwekwe General Hospital, Rugare Old Peoples Home and Marry ward Children’s Home.