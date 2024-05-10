Minister Ndlovu calls for African Governments to empower women and address health Issues at Africa Women Summit

Peter Matika, [email protected]

MATABELELAND South provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, has said in order to empower women to realise their full potential, African governments should do more in fighting various forms of abuse against women, reversing inequality and enhancing access to quality health services, among others.

She said the access to information about communicable and non-communicable diseases could help eliminate wrong beliefs about some of the diseases afflicting the continent.

Dr Ndlovu made the remarks at the ongoing 5th edition of Africa Women Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

She is among Zimbabwean delegates who include the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube, and the Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Mavis Sibanda.

The Summit is running under the theme: “Women’s Health, Empowering Voices, Inspiring Change”, which end today with a focus on bringing together influential leaders, advocates, experts and stakeholders across the globe to address critical issues surrounding women’s health.

“Empowering women to speak out about their health concerns also can inspire change and help reduce stigma. Empowered women would be less vulnerable to abuse,” said Dr Ndlovu.

“We have to create women entrepreneurs who can be independent and think through empowerment tools that can be used to prevent violence against women.

“We must always aspire to change our ways and habits to prevent us from catching communicable and non-communicable diseases for the good of our children and our nations.”

The minister said Africa cannot bear the burden of high health expenditures on treatment of various diseases that torment citizens, stressing the need to prevent illnesses.

“We must also inspire change in our habits and in the food that we consume, so that we prevent catching various non communicable diseases. We have to continually engage in physical exercises to keep our bodies fit,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu said there is a need for there is a strong need to establish a strong rapport in the continent to ensure that the message of women empowerment is heard.

She also urged women not to shy away from discussing sexual health issues with their families or even among themselves.

“We must continue to educate them on their rights. The right to say no and the right to say yes. And the reason why they should say no or yes. Knowing their rights is a preventive measure against abuse and getting into unplanned relationships,” said Dr Ndlovu.

“It’s, therefore, important to have a rural health care facility in every village ward, which is well stocked with medicines and medical equipment. I would also like to talk about Gender Based Violence. Especially in relation to prevention and support mechanisms. Very often those abused fail to get the necessary support.”

She challenged the conference delegates to discuss strategies and mechanisms of counselling those who have been abused and condemned incidents of gender-based violence, calling for more empowerment initiatives as a long term strategy to full emancipation of women.