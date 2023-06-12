Minister Ndlovu leads Zim delegation to AHIF conference

Business Writer

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, is leading the country’s delegation at the ongoing Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) at Raddison Blue Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The high-level event is being held simultaneously with AviaDev Africa, which is running 12-14 and 14-16 respectively in Nairobi under the theme: “Inspire, Invest, and Impact.”

In an update today, ministry spokesperson, Norah Takaindisa, said Minister Ndlovu would be one of the panelists at a session on ‘collaborating for a sustainable future: the role of government partnerships in developing tourism regions and zones’.

She said Zimbabwe is also exhibiting at this ongoing forum through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

The minister is being accompanied by the Zimbabwe Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the UNEP and UN Habitat to Her Excellency Ambassador Winpeg Moyo, chief executive for Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Mashonaland Holdings, Batoka Hospitality Group and House of Chinhara, said Takaindisa.

“The AHIF programme covers a wide range of topics, including global risks and their impact on Africa’s hospitality industry, achieving net-zero targets, implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies,” she said.

“Also under focus is access to capital, transformational travel, hotel development challenges, and opportunities, hotel financing criteria, successful tourism entrepreneurship, operational excellence, importance of human skills, alternative accommodation, emerging market dynamics, the latest trends, and the future of hospitality investment in Africa, among others.”

The AviaDev on one hand offers high-level discussion and case study presentations on successful airport real estate projects.

Takaindisa said pre-set appointments will connect the owners and operators of African airports to those with the finance, expertise, and contacts to help them maximise revenue from their airport infrastructure, including from hospitality, as well as retail, cargo, warehousing, and other activities.

“The mission helps in promoting Zimbabwe as a safe tourism investment destination. Zimbabwe is offering investment opportunities in multipurpose convention and conference facilities,” she said.

“Accommodation (low to high end), restaurants Activity-based (amusement parks, entertainment, etc) integrated resorts, golfing estates, and casinos.”