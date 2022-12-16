Minister Ndlovu leads Zim delegation to UN bio-diversity convention

Business Reporter

THE 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is currently underway in Montreal Quebec, Canada.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, is leading the Zimbabwe delegation at the event, which brings together governments from around the world focusing on protecting nature and halting biodiversity loss around the world.

In his address during the high-level ministerial segment, Ndlovu said the loss of bio-diversity is extremely worrying and calls for nations to take practical measures to stem this imminent catastrophe.

“The rapid decline of biodiversity has serious implications for humanity ranging from the collapse of food production, economic decline, and compromise of health systems among others,” he said.

Zimbabwe is endowed with diverse flora and fauna species, soil and agricultural biodiversity that are of immense conservation value to the national economy.

“Biodiversity is the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economy and the livelihoods of the majority of people,” said the minister.

The protected area network coverage in Zimbabwe is a combined total area of about 26 percent of total land area.

The minister also reported that Zimbabwe has recently completed its first ever Biodiversity Economy Report, which is the first step towards economic valuation of biological assets.

As such, the Government of Zimbabwe has committed to continue mainstreaming biodiversity and ecosystem services within and across all policies and sectors as well as develop a national biodiversity finance plan to ensure smooth flow of resources to biodiversity conservation projects.

The Zimbabwe delegation includes the Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Vangelis Haritatos, Zimbabwe Representative to the United Nations Ambassador A. Chimbindi, director general ZimParks, Dr F Mangwanya, director Environmental Management Agency, Mr Steady Kangata, representatives from Forestry Commission, ministry and other key stakeholders.