Minister Ndlovu leads Zimbabwe at 64th UNWTO African Commission

Minister Ndlovu leads Zimbabwe at 64th UNWTO African Commission Ambassador James Maridadi and Minister Ndlovu

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is in Sal, Cabo Verde this week where he is attending the 64th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Regional Commission for Africa indaba and the second edition of the UNWTO Investment Forum in Africa.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 2-4 September 2021.

Minister Ndlovu is accompanied by senior ministry officials and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Parks and Wildlife Management Authority executives.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal, James Maridadi, is also participating at the meeting and the forum.

The Commission for Africa is made up of 51 member States including Zimbabwe.

It is the major institutional platform where ministries responsible for tourism in Africa discuss the latest trends of the sector at the continental and global level and the implementation of the UNWTO priorities and programme of work in the region.

The high-level meeting will also discuss preparations for the 24th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly scheduled for October 2021 in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Speaking from Sal, Cabo Verde, Minister Ndlovu said: “The Investment Forum, which is the 2nd Edition will be held under the theme ‘’Innovation and Investment” and Digital Marketing.

“The forum will enable African member States to showcase and pitch their investment opportunities to the tourism global market place.

“In our case, investment destinations including the New City, Kanyemba, Tugwi-Mukosi, Victoria Falls, Harare and Bulawayo among others, are being profiled to prospective investors and investment project funders.”

