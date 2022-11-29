Minister of Health launches polio vaccination drive

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Childcare will embark on a polio vaccination drive in Chipinge, Manicaland Province from December 1 to 4 targeting children five years of age and below.

Recently the Ministry of Health and Childcare said it was concerned by an outbreak of polio disease in neighbouring countries and children under five years are at high risk of contracting polio.

Malawi and Mozambique are experiencing a polio epidemic pushing surrounding countries to embark on vaccination campaigns.

In a Tweet, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the vaccination drive would target remote areas in Chipinge with teams ready for the exercise.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care @MoHCCZim will be embarking on a second round of polio vaccination in Chipinge to all children below the age of 5 years. The program begins on the 1st of December up to the 4th of December 2022,” Tweeted the Ministry.

“Teams have been assembled including those who will conduct the vaccinations in hard-to-reach remote areas. Health workers will vaccinate all children below the age of 5 including new-born babies and those who were vaccinated in the first round in October.”