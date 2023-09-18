Minister of Information meets private media editors
Online writer
THIS afternoon, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere engaged Private Media CEO’s, Editors and Managing Directors on their challenges in the Media Industry at the Ministry boardroom.
Hon Dr Muswere emphasised that the country needs a powerful, robust, and modern media that tells a positive story that will grow the country’s image and economy. He added that the Ministry has an open door policy.
