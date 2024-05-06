Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo to meet Matabeleland North school heads

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo is expected to meet all primary and secondary school heads from Matabeleland North in Tsholotsho this Friday.

This is the first time the Minister is meeting the school heads under one roof since his appointment last year.

It will be a meeting for all school heads under the umbrella National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash).

As part of the agenda, the Minister will be seeking to interact with his education constituency , appreciate the state of affairs in the schools and challenges.