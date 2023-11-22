Minister of tourism reports significant progress in infrastructure projects

Prince Ngwenya,[email protected]

THE Government’s commitment to invest in tourism infrastructure and community-based initiatives is unlocking the potential of Zimbabwe’s tourism industry, as major tourism projects are nearing completion.

With tourism sector projects, the Government aims to stimulate socio-economic growth throughout the country.

During a Post-Cabinet Press briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere announced that the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, had reported progress on projects under her purview.

The update came from the recently released report on the 3rd 100-Day Cycle projects of 2023.

Among the completed tourism facilities are Lenon Hotel in Mutare, Elephant Lodge in Buhera, Tamarind Lodges in Nyanga, Paradise Lodge in Chiredzi, Travellers Rest Lodge in Beitbridge, Dzimbabwe Lodge in Kariba, and the Water Front Resort Development Project in Kariba.

The developments mark a crucial milestone in expanding the available accommodation options for tourists exploring different parts of Zimbabwe.

“In addition to infrastructure projects, community-based tourism initiatives have also shown remarkable progress. Diana’s Pools, a community-based tourism project located in Umzingwane, Matabeleland South, has reached 100 percent completion. The project emphasises community involvement and showcases the natural attractions of the region, offering tourists a unique cultural and eco-tourism experience,” said Dr Muswere.

“Another noteworthy achievement is the successful completion of the Kore Kore Cultural Village Community-Based Tourism Project in Makonde District, Mashonaland West Province. The project has procured essential equipment, including cooking utensils and traditional artefacts for display. This cultural village aims to immerse visitors in the rich heritage and traditions of the local community.”

He said the completion of the projects demonstrates the commitment of the Zimbabwean government to promoting tourism as a catalyst for sustainable development in various regions.

“By investing in infrastructure and community-based tourism, the Government seeks to create positive socio-economic impacts for local communities while also providing a diverse range of experiences for tourists,” said Dr Muswere.