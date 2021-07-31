Minister on dangers of not being vaccinated

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

HEALTH and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro has warned Zimbabweans who are reluctant to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic saying they are putting their lives at risk.

Dr Mangwiro who met stakeholders at Hwange Colliery Hospital yesterday, said some countries such as Tunisia and Algeria were already experiencing the 4th wave of the global pandemic.

He said Government was committed to limiting the effects of the pandemic through vaccination.

More than one million people have received their first jab as more people have now embraced vaccination .

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 3 000 lives in Zimbabwe with cumulative infections exceeding 100 000.

“Covid-19 is real and the 3rd wave has been deadly but the solution is there in the form of the vaccine,” said Dr Mangwiro as he urged citizens to take the programme seriously.

“There is too much social media speculation but health officers are always there to tell you what to do. People are fond of writing falsehoods on social media trying to be relevant. Some countries are already grappling with the 4th wave hence the need to take preventive measures. You are seeing people who are sick and others dying daily but you have people campaigning against the vaccination.”

He said a recent study had also shown that 90 percent of people who have succumbed to the global pandemic were not vaccinated while the other 10 percent were those with chronic illnesses. — @ncubeleon.