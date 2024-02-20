Minister Owen Ncube observes pothole patching exercise in Kwekwe as Government priorities road rehabilitation for investment attraction

Midlands Bureau

THE Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube is in Kwekwe District where he is observing a pothole patching exercise.

The Pothole patching exercise started in Kwekwe town after Government intervention.

Minister Ncube has been to Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Gweru were he has been urging the local authorities to prioritise service delivery such as road rehabilitation as a way of attracting investments